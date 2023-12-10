Veneti -4 from the top in group A, sixth victory for Romagnoli in group B, while in C Juve Stabia returns with one point from Crotone

The long Serie C weekend continues, with a packed Saturday with matches from all three groups. Here’s everything that happened.

There is the signature of Kevin Varas, an increasingly specialized raider (on the fourth goal), in Padova’s away success (1-0) against Atalanta U23 (without Bonfanti, Del Lungo, Mendicino and Cissè called up by Gasperini): decisive Varas’s goal in the half hour of the first half, then Antonio Donnarumma saves the result against Capone. Torrente’s Padova – the only unbeaten team among professionals – thus repositions itself 4 points behind leaders Mantua. Triestina also keeps pace, beating Giana (2-1) in Fontanafredda with a brace from Adorante who replaced Lescano as best as possible in Tesser’s turnover (in the middle, provisional equalizer from Tommaso Fumagalli).

Cesena continues to fly, finding their sixth victory in a row (2-1) on the Recanatese pitch: Toscano’s team immediately places a one-two in the first minutes with Silvestri and Shpendi, shortens Ferretti midway through the second half but the last final assaults of the Marches are neutralized. For the leaders, the best way to get to the direct clash against Torres in the next round. Zeman’s goal machine is back on: Pescara also scores four against Olbia (after 5 against Pontedera in recovery on Tuesday) and provisionally climbs to third place with goals from Cuppone, Dagasso, Tunjov and Aloi. Despite being accompanied by significant expectations, the match between the disappointed Spal and Entella ends 0-0 without great emotions. It ends 2-2 in Alessandria between Juventus Next Gen and Pineto, a result that smacks of mockery for the young Bianconeri who recovered twice: after the break, the Cameroonian Njambè replies to Guerra’s first lead (first goal among professionals), then it happens everything in injury time when Yildiz (95′, foul by Tonti on Anghelè) and Volpicelli (97′, foul by Huijsen on Ingrosso) scored from the spot. Everything matured in the first half for Pontedera’s 2-1 win over Gubbio (seventh away defeat in a row, including the Italian Cup, for the Umbrians): Giacomo Benedetti’s brace was decisive with two close left-handed conclusions, in the middle the provisional equalizer of the former Udoh .

League leaders Juve Stabia return with a point from Crotone at the end of a hard-fought match: Candellone unlocks the lead with an early penalty, Tumminello equalizes after half an hour and Calabrian protests after a goal by Tribuzzi disallowed for offside (in the final, the Juve Stabia grits their teeth ten times over Deli’s expulsion). Messina celebrates (1-0) in the derby with Catania, played at Franco Scoglio without visiting fans: Emmausso settles it in the second half with the former’s goal, resulting from an error by Silvestri (before the interval, Catania protests for an alleged touch of the arm by Pacciardi in saving on the line). In any case, after a dull performance, comes the first defeat for Cristiano Lucarelli since he returned to the rossozzurri bench. Third victory in the last four matches for Valerio Bertotto’s Giugliano, who beat Monterosi bottom of the class 3-1: after Salvemini’s brace he shortened Costantino, but it was Giorgione who closed the score. Turris moves the table – on their third draw in a row – and Latina (1-1): in the first half the guests take the lead with Riccardi, De Felice equals at the start of the second half.

