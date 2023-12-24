The long-awaited collaboration between Van Gogh y Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) has returned to the scene. This has generated both excitement and disappointment among collectors. On December 22, the Van Gogh Museum restocked its online store with Pokemon x Van Gogh TCG items. However, the coveted Pikachu with the Felt Hat was conspicuous by its absence. This may have been a measure by Pokémon Center to avoid crowds and avalanches of fans who came en masse for it. In addition, many had the intention of speculating with it to profit from subsequent resale.

The Pokemon and Van Gogh collaboration has been the talk of the town all year, but it was out of print for a while. The revival, which excluded the Fedora Pikachu, attracted the attention of fans eager to obtain this unique card. Several collectors expressed their excitement at having another chance to get it on Reddit:

5 min warning!! Hope they made it easier for the average buyer to get something. Good luck!

byu/TheBiggestFitz inPokemonTCG

“Thank you for posting this! I was able to order one of Pikachu and one of Snorlax! I couldn’t get them before!”

Despite the prior notice, some of the most sought-after cards have already sold out to the discontent of some fans: “All I want is that one.” Eevee letterand it always sells out before it arrives.”

Although some were disappointed by the lack of promo cards of Pikachu with a fedora. As for the future of the collaboration between Van Gogh and TCG, collectors will have to wait until 2024. Pokemon Center will release another wave of promotional cards. Although they must ensure the health of the fans and workers who come en masse for these collectibles.

Via.