In the immediate future Vampire Survivors it’s not just there l’Adventures Updateavailable since yesterday on PC and Xbox, but also a new DLC titled Emergency Meeting. Let’s see the announcement trailer.

As you can imagine, it is a crossover with Among Us which introduces 9 additional playable characters, 15 new weapons (including 7 evolutions), a new level, an adventure, 6 music tracks and 20 achievements.

Emergency Meeting will be available on PC and Xbox in a few days, on December 18th, and will be sold at the price of €2.49. The mobile and Switch versions will update later.

