Poncle announced that The Vampire Survivors Adventures Update will be released later today on PC and Xbox consoles.

This free update introduces the so-called Adventure Mode, with remixed levels that mix up the cards on the table and offer new ways to play, complete with side quests and additional objectives. For the moment only three adventures will be added, one of which will only be available for owners of the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC, but it cannot be ruled out that others will arrive in the future.

Finally, we would like to point out that the Vampire Survivors Adventures Update will also be published on Switch and mobile, but there is no release date yet for these platforms.

