The Steam Deck has been almost 2 years on the market and has become a solid mobile gaming proposition. The device offers many goodies and features including a very strange one that Valve is asking players to ignore.

Like any electronic device, the Steam Deck When it works, it emanates hot air as a result of the console’s internal processes that make it possible for you to play without the system overheating. The ventilation It is panned so that hot air mixes with ambient air, but Steam Deck users prefer olerlo.

It seems somewhat absurd, but the truth is that it is not 1 or 2 users who do this, but rather it is a large community that finds the smell of the air emanating from the Steam Deck pleasant while playing. Apparently, this is a phenomenon similar to the Nintendo Switch cartridges that users licked to such an extent that it is already a meme in the Steam Deck user community.

“Strangely, the version OLED It has a much more different smell than I can sense it may be potentially harmful because it has this stronger chemical smell compared to the LCD version. It can literally give me a migraine unlike my old LCD (version),” said one user on reddit.

Valve wants you to stop sniffing the Steam Deck

Well, Valve was recently questioned by a user about whether it is safe to inhale the air that comes out of the Steam Deck. The company responded and told the user to leave the meme aside and recommended that they stop inhaling this air for the sake of their health.

“Regarding all electronics, it is generally recommended not to inhale vapors from your device,” Valve’s customer service responded. “Although there is no health effects with general use, directly inhale vapors from the device vent should be avoided. We understand that it may be a memebut please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health.”

Obviously, Valve recommends not smelling the air coming out of the Steam Deck

What do you think of the practices of some of the Steam Deck users? Tell us in the comments.

