Recently, DOTA 2 began giving out a mysterious gift that was enthusiastically received by players, who were sent a message saying that they had obtained a “seasonal reward.” Gift that was a troll from Valve, since they have actually received a ban for smurfing or other violations against DOTA 2 guidelines. Something that happened to Mason, a streamer who previously used to play professionally and who received this “trolling” from Valve.

In case you don't understand the concept, we tell you that smurf accounts are secret secondary accounts of skilled players, which are used in MOBAS and shooters. Since the newly created account faces lower ranked players in the matchmaking, the opposing side usually has little chance against the professional player. This frustrates new players and is why Valve is taking consistent action against these accounts, most recently through this “exclusive gift” to players who behave unfairly.

You can read: VALORANT claims that HIGH LEVEL players or Smurfs infiltrate 1 in 10 ROOKIE games

Bad behavior that according to Valve's complaint, Mason carried out, which ended in a ban. In a clip that has begun to go viral, you can see him opening the gift box from the Frostivus 2023 event and finding a “highly toxic piece of coal,” which as we said, was ultimately nothing more than a permanent ban for smurfing

Mason asks for a second chance

Something that Mason complained about after this ban, admitting that he did buy a booster to improve his behavior score, since DOTA 2 has a Behavior System to avoid toxicity in the community, but that he had never smurfed. Statement that is totally contrary to what Valve and several players indicate, who have published evidence that Mason actually played with secondary accounts and is toxic. Behavior that according to the rules of DOTA 2, results in a ban.

In a Reddit post (which was later deleted by the admins), the player claims: “A player you prefer not to play with is not the same as a clearly toxic player. With Dota's new reporting system, you can report toxic chat or voice messages, smurfing, annoying behavior, cheating or role abuse.

He also claims that now, “players can report toxic behavior at any time during and after games. Additionally, in the new reporting system, there is no longer any limit on the number of reports you can make and you can report negative behavior from either team. “This new volume of reporting data will allow us to not only take more secure action against malicious users, but also identify and ignore false reports.”

“I ask for a second chance, because I will never do something like this again, and I have never done it in the past. There are no excuses, it was something that was born out of frustration, but sometimes we all feel frustrated and disappointed in our situation, that doesn't mean we can break the rules,” says Mason.

So now you know, if you've been bad in DOTA 2 and you receive a mysterious Christmas gift from Valve, maybe it's this permanent ban, hidden behind this trolling.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord