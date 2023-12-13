If you are one of those who did this with your Steam Deck, Valve itself recommends that you stop doing it; for our own safety and health.

Valve decides to issue a warning to the users of a Steam Deck and recommends not sucking air from the fansomething that could be extrapolated to PCPS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch alike.

Through the subreddit dedicated to the laptopone of the users recently posted a screenshot titled: “I asked Valve about vacuuming the fan and…”

The news seems to be not entirely positive for whoever did this, whoever it may be. We are not going to deny it, here we also brought the napia a little closer to that area during our first games.

Far and reddit

The user in question asked him directly and bluntly: “Is it safe to inhale the vapors from the top of the Steam Deck?”, you can read.

The same user recognizes that it is a kind of meme that is enjoyed, but that he himself “does like them?”; There are stupid people and there is nothing written about tastes.

But the company run by Gabe Newell He threw a jug of cold water at him: “As with all electronic devices, it is generally not recommended to inhale the fumes from your device.”

The video game company with such a well-known logo does not recommend it

He adds: “Although there are no general safety concerns, directly inhaling ventilation vapors should be avoided.

“We understand that it may be a meme, but please avoid this behavior for the safety of your heart.”

One joking comment added: “I'm afraid it's already too late for 80% of this subreddit. See you on the other side,” to which another responded, “'At least we're really living!”

From Hobby Consolas we join the recommendation -and perhaps warning from creators who don't know how to count to 3so No one should suck air out of your Steam Deck fan..

Even though the Steam Deck OLED is now on sale, tips on the original model are presumably also mentioned for this review.

Now what Valve has put an end to one of the most famous Steam Deck memes and recommends not inhaling the air from the fanwe hope no one did it on a regular basis.