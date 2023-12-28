Valve publishes the lists of best-selling and popular games on Steam during 2023: Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of the Forest…

Valve has shared its lists of the best of 2023. After publishing the summaries to see your favorite games and most played hours, Valve is now launching its lists with the top of 2023 on Steam.

2023 has been, as we have been tired of saying, one of the best years in history in terms of releases, and many of the best games of 2023 can be played on Steam (and with your Steam Deck).

You won't be surprised to see Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy or Starfield on many of these lists, but also games that were a surprise on Steam or not available on consoles, such as Sons of the Forest, Cities Skylines 2 or Remnant 2

The Best of 2023 on Steam

Steam has presented six lists of the best of 2023: the best sellers measured by gross revenue, the best releases of the year, the most popular by maximum number of simultaneous players or the games in early access with gross revenue, the most popular on Steam Deck.

We have compiled the 12 most popular games in each category, but they are not ordered in any specific way (in the lists you can see them organized into more subcategories):

The best-selling games of the year

Sons of the Forest Destiny 2 Starfield Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy PUBG Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Apex Legends Call of Duty (MW 3, Warzone, MW 2) DOTA 2 Lost Ark

The best-selling New Releases in their first two weeks

Sons of the Forest Resident Evil 4 Star Wars Jedi Survivor Remnant 2 Cities Skylines 2 Hogwarts Legacy Baldur’s Gate 3 EA FC 24 Starfield Armored Core VI Street Fighter 6 Payday 3

The Most Popular games according to maximum number of players (more than 300,000 players at a time)

PUBG Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Goose Goose Duck DOTA 2 Destiny 2 Starfield Hogwarts Legacy Sons of the Forest Apex Legends Lost Ark

The most popular games in Early Access

Wartales Disney Sreamlight Valley Dave the Diver Everspace 2 Farlight 84 Against the Storm Marvel Snap Demonologist Ready or Not Baldur’s Gate 3 Sun Haven My Tame at Sandrock

Do the best-selling and most popular games on Steam globally match your most played games personally? Remember that you can compare it with the 2023 summary, still available.

