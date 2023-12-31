A Valve employee may have given away a Steam point to fulfill a user's dream.

Steam Points Have Important Meaning for Users

Steam points are a virtual currency that obtained when purchasing games or items in the Valve store. Although they have no real value, many users collect them and use them for express your appreciation for your favorite games and the platform. However, there is no direct way to get an exact amount of points, as they depend on the price of Steam games and the available offers.

Of course, it would be frustrating. if you had 68,999 points on Steam and you would like to reach 69,000, just one point. That was the situation in which he found himself. Reddit user on December 24when he realized that he was missing a single point to reach the round figure and funny. However, getting that point was not as easy as it seemed and what happened next was a surprise that no one expected. We tell you everything below.

A Christmas miracle makes a user reach 69 thousand points on Steam

User CoffeeAndPistachios ran into this problem when wanted to reach 69,000 points, a figure that not many users are able to reach, since it is round. By posting his dilemma on Reddit, received all kinds of suggestions and advice from other users, who suggested buying cheap games, returning them, spend points on badges or wallpapers, or even contact Valve technical support to ask them the missing pointsince at that time it had 68,999 points on Steam.

However, none of these options seemed to work and the user resigned himself to keeping his 68,999 points. Until, the next day, December 25, he discovered that his balance had increased by one point mysteriously. Upon reviewing his history, he saw that a “Steam Support Adjustment” message had occurred that had awarded him the desired point.

Apparently, it seems that some Valve employee has done the change on christmas eve to fulfill the wish of one of its users, just one point missing, it is something that perhaps did not cost Steam support anything. In fact, maybe there is no problem with doing itsince Steam points do not have any economic impact nor do they affect the performance of the platform.

Obviously, this is a special case, since It's not something you see every day. and has impressed many of the followers. So, this is the story of how a Steam user managed to reach 69,000 points thanks to the possible intervention of a Valve employee who wanted to give him a gift Christmas.

