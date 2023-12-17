Reality surpasses fiction.

Steam Deck is the renowned portable console from Valve, which has recently launched its OLED model.

It may be difficult to accept, but the reality is that many times the gaming community tends to overwhelm the patience of development teams, and even go so far as to break what we usually call common sense. We have seen this on many occasions, such as when some users decided that it was a good idea to smoke their Xbox Series Curiously, something similar has just happened with Valve and Steam Deckwhich shows us that many users tend to push the patience of many companies to the limit.

In this case, and as you can read in the headline, we mean that many users of this console have been smelling the air that Steam Deck expels through its ventswhich is why Valve itself has had to issue a response.

We have learned precisely this thanks to a user who decided to ask Steam support about it, and then ended up sharing his response through the following Reddit post. Specifically, in this statement state that “inhaling hardware exhaust is generally not recommended”something that we could all assume but that has now been officially reported.

I asked Valve about sniffing the vent and…

This of course It ended up going viral on Reddit and on other social networks, which has led many users to end up stating that this was logical, while others were surprised by the response offered by Valve.

The best thing with Steam Deck is playing

Although some users seem to want to inhale the smoke that comes from inside, The best thing you can do with a Steam Deck is play video games. In that sense, if you also prefer to find interesting works, instead of getting intoxicated by the smoke of the console, here we leave you with a list of the best games to play on the Steam Deck.

Steam Deck OLED has recently been launched, a small review of this console that mainly improves its screen compared to the original model.

