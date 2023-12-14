The Steam Deck portable PC console has had a great reception from PC players and especially from those who are users of the Valve gaming platform. Company that recently issued an official warning to users of this device, asking them to be careful or directly stop inhaling the vapors emanating from the exhaust ports of the console.

Warning that was delivered by Valve directly in a post created by a Steam Deck user, after asking if the device's exhaust fumes were safe to inhale. And being a mass consumer product, which is surely used by a large number of children and young people, many of us might think that the manufacturer would ensure that this type of vapors are harmless. But apparently, they are not so.

In a Reddit post, the player shared Valve's response, who told him: “As with all electronic devices, it is generally not recommended to inhale exhaust fumes from your device,” said a company representative, adding: “While there are no safety concerns with normal use, direct inhalation of exhaust vapors from the device should be avoided.”

“We understand this may be a meme, but please refrain from this behavior for the safety of your health,” the warning reads.

The publication has generated several responses that, despite having a share of humor, clearly show a little concern behind it. As can be read in the comments, some say: “Now we all have tumors,” a phrase that is responded to by other players, including one who says: “It was worth it.”

So now you know, although your nose will most likely never be directly above the Valve console, it is best not to put it near the Steam Deck vent, according to the company itself.

