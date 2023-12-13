How angry it is when you don't remember a song you know well! It happened to Valeria Ros, who starred in one of the best moments of La Pista in this Pasapalabra program. From the beginning she sounded familiar with the music, even more so when with the second fragment it became clear that she was singing Ricky Martin. However, her memory has betrayed her.

The Zapeando collaborator has opted for La mordidita, although reinventing the lyrics. I could already search for Roberto Leal because he was not going to find any resemblance to the original and even less to the song that was played. Finally, he has realized that “it is another” song that he has to get right. “What a shame, right?, with everything I've gotten involved with,” she commented.

Valeria discovered the title when the presenter said it with another word. However, Fernando Ramos was faster with the button and snatched the victory. Hit play!