In his second year with the car, the driver from Tavullia achieved, together with two other colleagues, second place in the 12 Hours of the Gulf. In 2024 it levels up

December 11, 2023

Valentino Rossi got the second place in the Gulf 12 Hours, an event held at the Abu Dhabi Circuit.

Rossi ran together with his colleagues Dries Vanthoor e Nick Yellolyalways behind the wheel of BMW M4 GT3the car he competed with in 2023, after 2022 sitting in an Audi R8.

In qualifying Valentino and Co. achieved fourth place. Rossi’s team also went to command of the race at the eighth hour, just as the 46 was driving.

Victory then went to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Team GruppeM Racing, which took the lead during the last change between Rossi and another driver: their BMW remained in the pitlane longer due to a pedal problem.

After 348 laps the winners were Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Mikael Grenier, 12 seconds ahead of Valentino Rossi’s Team WRT.

“Fantastic weekend for us – said Rossi -. I left home with the aim of trying to get on the podium and we were very fast. We had an almost perfect race, we took the lead, we fought for the victory. In the end we had a small problem with the pedals and we lost 14 seconds when we already felt the victory was close. Such a pity”.

This was Rossi’s sixth podium of the year.

In 2024 Rossi will do another one career advancement in four wheels: with the same team he will compete in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and will participate in the most important endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.