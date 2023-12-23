Sandro's father challenged his first wife and mother-in-law to be able to marry his beloved. He succeeded in Austria, given that there was no divorce in Italy, shortly before dying in the Superga tragedy

Two weeks, not a day more. Giuseppina Cutrone's life as a wife lasted that long. Then a crash in the fog, the plane in flames, the procession of witnesses who, with tears in their eyes, tried to recognize the faces of the heroes in those bodies burned and mistreated by fate. And she, just nineteen years old, who identified a suitcase, some scattered clothing, a piece of passport. Then it was dark. Giuseppina ran away, far away, elusive to everyone. She hid to protect herself. With her, always hand in hand, little Sandro. It was his son who lived with them in Turin in the apartment in Via Torricelli 66.