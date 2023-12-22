Valentino, Francesco Gianni on the Board of Directors

A great business lawyer lands on the board of directors of a major luxury brand. It is Francesco Gianni, one of the best-known Italian corporate law lawyers and founder of the well-known Gianni & Origoni firm, who a few days ago was appointed Valentino's new board of directors.

The appointment was formalized by a shareholders' meeting led by vice-president Umberto Nicodano who minuted that the entry into the capital of Valentino with 30% of Kering Italia was completedemanation of the listed French luxury group of the same name headed by François Pinault while 70% remains with MFI, emanation of Mayhoola investment vehicle controlled directly by Qatari Mayhoola for Investments LLC which in addition to Valentino has fashion and luxury brands in its portfolio like Balmain and the Italian Pal Zileri.

Gianni's entry is not accidental given that Gianni & Origoni acted as legal advisor (together with Foglia & Partners) on behalf of the French buyers in the transaction; while a team from the BonelliErede firm acted for the sellers, so much so that the aforementioned meeting was held in the offices of the latter important law firm. Together with Gianni, Jean Marc Duplaix, deputy CEO of Kering and responsible for operations and finance, also joined the Valentino board of directors.

The deal provides that by 2028 the French giant will be able to increase its 100% stake in the well-known brand, thus adding it to the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Pomellato brands long held by Kering. Valentino closed 2020 with revenues of over 1.4 billion euros (+15% on the previous year) with EBITDA and EBIT growing but the profit fell year on year by 58% from 117 to 49 million due to the increase in financial charges and taxes.

