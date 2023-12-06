Elite Mobile in red, Gianluca Vacchi’s telephone company starts the composition plan

Elite Mobilefounded by Gianluca Vacchi which controls it 75% and which launched the virtual mobile operator in May 2022 Mobileis moving towards an agreement and tries to save what remains of the business through a company rental contract for a few thousand euros.

In recent days, in fact, Giampiero Allegri recently sole director of Elite Mobile, he signed himself in his other capacity as sole director of Aziende Riunite Telephony and Entertainment (Arts) a contract by which the former rented the operator Mobile to the second for a year at a fee of only 6 thousand euros. This comes after the group entered the capital with a 25% stake last April Soriano driven by Marco Antonio Soriano through the investment vehicle established in Italy, Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia: the same group controls 60% of the new Arti of which Allegri has the remaining 40%.

READ ALSO: From LLC to simple company: thanks to Meloni strong tax discount for Grillo

Why rent? “The new management of Elite Mobile – we read in the contract – had to face a situation characterized by high credit claims from various suppliers, largely disputed: the positions are being negotiated but in some cases they have resulted in judicial disputes”. This “hindered the planned recovery plan which included the entry of new investors and new finance”. As Elite Mobile decided for the lease to restructure its debt “in the context of a negotiated crisis settlement procedure or other insolvency procedure to be initiated immediately after the lease of the company”.

READ ALSO: Immobile scores and doubles business: now he throws himself into food with Moggi

Mobile is an ESP-type virtual mobile operator (MVNO), active on the WindTre network up to 4G, 4G+ and 4.5G, which makes an offer available to its customers as a social mobile operator, combining telephony services with the proposal of entertainment, training and exclusive products, reserved for subscribers. But the 2022 budget of Elite Mobile it closed with losses of over 6 million, on a turnover of just over 300 thousand euros, with debts of around 4.5 million.

Subscribe to the newsletter