There is no doubt that Google Maps is the most complete mapping application on the market, offering a range of functionalities that go beyond simple navigation.

From finding addresses to creating custom maps, viewing satellite images and planning the best road route, this tool is a treasure trove of utilities.

While Google Maps is widely known for its ability to guide you through city streets or show you the perfect time to avoid traffic jams, there are less explored features that can provide you with valuable information about specific points.

Among these hidden gems are the UTM coordinates Google Mapsa resource that few know about, but that can reveal unique details about any location, whether it's your current position or a specific point on the map.

Geographical coordinates

To determine the exact position of a point on the Earth's surface, geographical coordinates are used, which are a reference system based on two values: latitude and longitude.

Latitude indicates the angular distance of a place from the equator, which is the great circle that divides the Earth into two northern and southern hemispheres. Latitude is measured in degrees, minutes and seconds, or in decimal format, from 0° at the equator to 90° at the poles.

Longitude indicates the angular distance of a place with respect to the Greenwich meridian, which is the imaginary semicircle that divides the Earth into two eastern and western hemispheres. Longitude is also measured in degrees, minutes and seconds, or in decimal format, from 0° on the Greenwich meridian to 180° on the antimeridian.

By combining latitude and longitude, the geographical coordinates of any point on the planet are obtained.. This reference system is essential for navigation, cartography and the use of devices and applications that use global positioning (GPS) and apps, such as Google Maps.

UTM coordinates

It is important to mention that the system of UTM coordinates Google Mapswhose name means Universal Transverse Mercator, is a cartographic location method that allows expressing the position of a point on the Earth's surface.

Unlike geographic coordinates (latitude and longitude), this system is based on a more local approach and projects the Earth's surface on a plane. It allows you to locate any geographical point with precision and ease.

Las UTM coordinates They are expressed in three values:

It is: It is the measure of the horizontal distance between a point and the central meridian of the UTM zone in which it is located. Norte: Indicates the distance measured north from the equator. As with east, the unit of measurement is generally the meter. UTM zone: One way to represent the Earth's surface is through the UTM system, which divides the planet into numbered zones 6 degrees wide. Each zone has its own central meridian, which is the reference axis for measuring coordinates.

These coordinates They are a system that allows a part of the Earth's surface to be represented in a flat and local way.making it easy to calculate and measure short distances accurately.

It is widely used in fields requiring accuracy in surveying, cartography, geography, engineering and global positioning systems (GPS). Additionally, UTMs are often expressed in whole numbers to simplify their use in mathematical operations and measurements.

How to convert geographic coordinates to UTM in Google Maps

There are many applications available for convert UTM coordinates Google Maps. One of the most popular is UTM Geo Mapwith which you can transform any coordinate to different formats and see its exact location on a map.

Plus, it's totally free and only has a few discreet ads that won't bother you. Now, follow these steps to convert:

Open the Google Maps app on your device or access the web version. Press and hold on the point on the map for which you want to obtain the UTM coordinates. You will see a pin indicating the selection. Then, in the bottom menu of the screen, you will find the coordinates in decimal format. Copy them. Now, opens UTM Geo Map, if you don't have it yet you can download it from Google Play. Paste the coordinates into the app and in a matter of seconds you will have the UTM geographic coordinates in view.

With this simple method, you can obtain the UTM coordinates and get the most out of the data that Google Maps offers you. This way, you have access to the world of cartography at your fingertips.

It is important to note that each zone has a numerical code that identifies its position and orientation. Hence, With UTM, you can precisely locate any point on the planeteither to share it with others or to use it in GIS mapping projects.