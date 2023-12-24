Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya's performance in the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 competition to date can be categorized as the most challenging since the team returned to the highest caste of Indonesian football in 2018.

In 22 matches, they have experienced a negative trend by not winning in nine matches in a row.

Even though they were initially expected to compete for the title this season, Bruno Moreira and his friends actually encountered obstacles and finished 13th in the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1 standings with 26 points.

Persebaya Surabaya interim coach, Uston Nawawi. (doc. Persebaya)

Responding to Persebaya's decline in performance, interim coach Uston Nawawi stated that no technical problems could be identified as the cause of the team's minor results.

He only said that luck was not on their side.

Even though in their last few matches, Persebaya had the opportunity to win, such as against Persis Solo and Persikabo 1973, they were only able to get one point due to a draw, even though they had taken the lead first.

“The luck factor. Football cannot be separated from that. “We have tried hard, all the players, we have not been given luck,” said Uston Nawawi, quoted from the New Indonesia League.

“For the last match, we neither won nor lost,” he continued.

During the competition break, Uston Nawawi plans to evaluate his team's performance and hopes that when the competition starts again, Persebaya can end its negative trend in the remaining BRI Liga 1 2023/24 matches.

“We hope that there will be positive changes in the future, and we are ready to work hard to make it happen,” he concluded.