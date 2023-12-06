Los homemade tricks They succeed for two very simple reasons: they are cheap and very easy to put into practice. And, with social networks, we add a third: they are very viral.

If we talk about cars, one of the latest that has become fashionable points directly to the car’s windshield wipers. A quick search on the Internet is enough to find “the homemade trick to keep your windshield wipers always ready.” The resources: vinegar and Vaseline. The result: average.

Using vinegar and Vaseline is a good solution… in the short term

Yes, cleaning car windshield wipers with vinegar and Vaseline is useful and makes sense, but in the long run, the result is a bit disappointing.

According to some viral videos on the Internet, it is a very simple way to get the windshield wipers ready when they they don’t clean properly, make noises or make small jumps that prevent proper cleaning of the glass. Engraved, the result looks spectacular.

For this to work, you have to moisten a cloth in vinegar and rub the rubber of the windshield wipers. Subsequently, the rubber bands are dried with another cloth to remove all traces. Once this is done, apply a little Vaseline and let it dry (without returning the clean ones to the glass). Once all the steps have been completed, the wiper should clean much better and work without any noise or friction.

This happens because vinegar is a powerful degreaser and is commonly used to clean plastics, thus removing any type of dirt that may have stuck to the rubber. With the Vaseline you can create a thin layer that makes the wiper blade “skate” on the glass and slide without friction. In addition, the plastic will be moist again, if this is your biggest problem.

We say that the result is not completely effective because the remedy will last as long as it takes for the Vaseline to disappear. The layer to be applied should be thin and well dry (to leave no trace on the glass), so this homemade method will no longer be useful when the water removes the Vaseline from the rubber.

The best thing, therefore, is to keep the windshield wiper rubber in the best condition. Try not to park the car in the sun and, if we expect frost, leave them raised so that they do not stick to the glass. In addition, it is a good idea to use a water repellent, a product specifically designed for this use, which takes work off the wiper and, with the layer created, allows the wiper to work more smoothly.

Home remedies last as long as they last… and so do windshield wiper blades. Many times it is as simple as replacing the tires on time.

