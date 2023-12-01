Last year Sony announced PlayStation Stars, which they described as “a new loyalty program that celebrates you, the player, for joining us in this ever-growing gaming experience.” This service, to which you can sign up completely free, consists of the fact that while you play you can complete a series of challenges and if you achieve them, you will obtain rewards.

These rewards basically consist of two things: the “digital collectible items”, which are basically trophies of some character or object from the game you are playing (something like those that could be obtained in Super Smash Bros.) and the “loyalty points”, which can be redeemed in a catalog that includes cards to add balance to the PSN wallet and products from the PlayStation Store. Additionally, PlayStation Plus members who are enrolled in Stars automatically earn points for every purchase they make in the virtual store.

This last detail is the biggest incentive that players may have to sign up, but something needs to be clarified: it is not that if you accumulate enough points you can redeem any game on the PlayStation Store, but that Sony offers a catalog of rewards that may be subject to changes, that is, they can offer a high quality triple A like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but a gigantic amount of points (15,000 in this case), and while you spend months collecting them the game can disappear from the already mentioned rewards for an indie or smaller game that, while easier to redeem, cannot be compared. A similar problem to the free games offered monthly on PS Plus, which many criticize as not being worth it.

Besides, there is the fact that accumulating points is not easy, as already mentioned to earn them you have to complete a series of monthly challenges that can range from playing one of the latest games that have been released on the market or playing multiplayer games in some recent titles. (which may not be in your interests to play them or pay to complete the challenges), which award from 50 to 250 points.

Taking into account that the cheapest rewards are redeemed with 1,250 points, it means that unless you are committed to accumulating them, playing normally you will get few or nothing. Taking a moment to add my own personal experience, I have been enrolled in Stars for a year now, and I have only been able to accumulate 1,525 points.

This was what led the user AnnoyingFly33 to make a post on Reddit where he criticized this system and exposed its shortcomings. In the post he says: “I had forgotten that I signed up for the program (PlayStation Stars), but I received an email that, for some reason, I had moved up a level. So, I went into my account and saw that I had points, I used my 5,000 points to redeem a $20 card.”

Given this, the user asked the following question: “Why would I or anyone spend 15,000 points on Sekiro, which is a game that is $30 when they put it on sale, instead of using them for a $60 card?” To finish, he concluded with “it is a very failed system.”

The rest of the comments strongly agreed with the criticisms. What’s more, another user by the name of Francoberry added: “it is also useless to save points for the 20 USD card because the price of the 5 USD card is the same. There isn’t any kind of discount, so it’s a better idea to redeem it 5 times when you have enough points.”

The harshest was Piratefox7 who said: “It’s so stupid. Credits are the only worthwhile reward, who the hell cares about having stupid digital art.” As if that were not enough, many pointed out that you can still receive points with the purchase you make with that same card you buy, so if you do it right you will not end up losing the points you spent.

We will have to wait to see if Sony will make changes to the system, but watching this program it happened without pain or glory, to the point that many did not even know of its existence or how it works, they will not arrive very soon.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord