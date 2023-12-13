In a new Twitch controversy, part of the community has been asking to stop a trend seen in several live shows, alleging its high sexual content. And as has been seen in several broadcasts, many streamers, most of them also OnlyFans models, have tried to “cheat” the platform's rules, making people think that they are totally naked.

This has upset many Twitch users and viewers, as it's not that someone would dare, for example, directly show their breasts, but rather that such a stream goes against Twitch's strict guidelines. The best example of this has been what happened on December 8, where an OnlyFans model and cosplayer known as Morgpie appeared in a live broadcast apparently naked, but intelligently, without showing anything.

And sure, it looked like Morgpie was without clothes, but the camera never showed anything below her upper breast area. A situation that generated the outrage we talked about, since possibly by only “insinuating” that she was naked but without showing it, led to Twitch not intervening at the beginning. According to the guidelines, showing “breasts with exposed nipples” is not allowed, and while this may bother some people, Morgpie followed those rules. However, while many viewers understand, they still believe the streamer crossed a line.

Twitch finally responds, banning these streams

All the complaints about this new trend apparently had an effect, since as reported in recent hours, the platform ended up banning Morgpie's channel and also another streamer with similar content. call AsianBunny. In fact, in an interview with Dexerto, Morgpie gave all the credit to AsianBunny for apparently starting this trend they call “meta topless,” saying that she had watched her streams and followed her lead. “She was getting a lot of views with it, so I decided to try it myself and I got the most views she's ever had doing it,” Morgpie said.

Finally, he assures that the recent bans are not because they have violated Twitch's rules but that “a lot of it is due to outrage,” adding that: “Because we are in TOS. His TOS are very open. No one is violating the terms of service. Me standing here like this, it’s just my shoulders.” Even Morgpie finally assured that she was always fully dressed during these controversial broadcasts.

“I guess what really scares people is the implied nudity,” he said.

