For several months now, a user of the social network X/Twitter has attracted attention by commenting that he has been creating an Excel spreadsheet with a calendar, counting the days that TheGrefg sleeps in Spain or Andorra. A project that one day before the end of 2023 has delivered its resultsreceiving mostly ridicule and concern from the community, who tell him that he should go to a psychologist.

In case you were not aware, we tell you that some of the big Spanish streamers, who earn millions of euros a year, have preferred to go live in Andorra, in order to avoid paying the taxes that Spain forces them to pay for broadcasting. from that country. This is under a law that, as we told you previously, asks streamers and influencers in Spain, among other things, to register and make all their commercial agreements transparent, which if not done, could lead them to pay fines of up to $30,000 euros. .

And to avoid this, some of these content creators spend more time in Andorra, a place that is less than two hours by flight from Spain, which according to this “tweeter” TheGrefg would not do. To confirm that, he has submitted this form in an X thread, where he has marked the days that the streamer has spent in Spain and Andorra, also submitting other information in your answers.

As we said, this series of publications apparently has not had the reception I expected, since by quickly scrolling through the responses, only mockery and concern are seen, seeing their fixation with the topic as a real psychological problem. Among the responses, users tell that's not rightwhat this is “Probably the most schizophrenic thing I had yet to see this year. Tremendous job, you look like a cowbell” or responding: “I don't know about you but this seems pretty creepy to me. I mean, at what point do you start documenting in Excel what another person does with his life. He gave me the same vibes as Enigma XD.”

Furthermore, they tell him that according to the data he provides, TheGrefg would be legal, so his work would ultimately prove him right, telling him: “Mamon, have you made a thread to say that he is complying with the law?” either responding: “It seems to me that you started Excel thinking that you were going to catch it and since you have wasted a year to discover that it complies with tax law, you publish it anyway. Without fear of ridicule.” Even the tennis coach, and Internet and Spanish television figure Frank Cuesta, has responded, saying: “That is, you document for us that @TheGrefg complies with the law, lives happily, can continue visiting his family and friends, does not have to give half of his money to thieving politicians and can save for the future… apart from giving work to others. I don't know you, but instead of worrying about other people's work and their lives… worry about your own thing better.”

But anyway, there are those who thank him telling him “you're the best”, commenting that “Free time has never been so well spent to do that Excel. Thank you” or posting a Game of Thrones meme saying: “The throne is yours.”

Anyway, whether it was time well or badly spent will be up to each person's opinion, since apparently his project in the end served to demonstrate that TheGrefg would be complying with the law. Something that was obviously the complete opposite of what this strange X user was looking for.



