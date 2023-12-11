In November 2023, both transfers of ownership (-2.1 percent) and radiation (-1.1 percent) for used motorcycles decrease.

December 11, 2023

If in general the used vehicle market in November recorded an increase in both changes of ownership and cancellations, second-hand motorcycles went against the trend, experiencing a month of albeit slight decline. The transfer of ownership of motorcycles slows down and, again net of mini-transfers, closed the November balance sheet in decline of 2.1% compared to the same month in 2022. Looking at the year as a whole, in the first eleven months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, net ownership transfers recorded increases of 7.2% for cars and 5.4% for all vehicles, while for the two wheels are registered a contraction of 0.3%. Also negative motorcycle radiation, down 1.1% in November. From January to November 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, radiation recorded decreases of 6.6% for cars and 6% for all vehicles, with an increase of 0.6% for motorcycles. The data is reported in the latest monthly bulletin “Auto-Trend”, the statistical analysis carried out by the Automobile Club of Italy on PRA data.

Transfers of motorcycle ownership net of mini-transfers, November 2023. Source ACI

Motorcycle radiation, November 2023. Source ACI