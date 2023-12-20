Trump, the mug shot

USA, new obstacle for Trump in the race for the White House. The amendment that stops the tycoon

Donald Trump will not be able to participate in the primaries with the Republicans in Colorado. The decision of the Supreme Court of the State in question stops the tycoon's run, but he has already declared that he will appeal. The 14th Amendment bars those who have been involved in insurrection from holding public office. The final decision will be up to the US Supreme Court. The decision was made by majority: 4 to 3. It is the first time in history that a candidate for the presidency of the United States has been declared ineligible. The Court justified the decision by citing the 14th Amendment, which excludes from public office officials involved in “insurrections or revolts” against the American government, a clear reference to the assault on Capitol Hill. Steven Cheung, spokesman for Trump's 2024 campaign, announced an appeal to the US Supreme Court. And he spoke of a “wrong and anti-democratic” decision.

Colorado has decided to give until January 4th before making the choice operational, to provide space for any appeals. The Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority: three judges were appointed by Trump. The Reuters news agency says the litigation in Colorado is seen as a test case of the broader attempt to disqualify Trump from running for president. On Truth the tycoon wrote a post to attack prosecutor Jake Smith and Biden, who would have the aim of “putting him in prison”, without mentioning the Colorado sentence. During Trump's rally a small plane flew over the area where his supporters were gathered in Waterloo. The aircraft had a banner attached to the back reading: “Melania knows”. An allusion to something obscure that Trump's wife would know about her husband.

