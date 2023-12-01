USA, the economy is running despite the many obstacles. Analysts’ forecasts have been overturned

Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Thanksgiving Day are three words that have a perceived value differently for Americans than in any other part of the world (even if Thanksgiving Day is only entirely American). Thanksgiving means celebration and joy in the family, with a “sentiment” greater than even Santa Klaus’ Christmas. Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are instead the orgy of unbridled purchases. And this year, although large retailers feared slowdowns in spending, new records were reached between online and direct.

The main surprise, for many analysts, was the ability of the US economy to be impervious to any contraindication, and indeed, to have been capable of pushing the growth indicator upwards. For the American economy this year, the real surprise has been its resilience and, consequently, its growth. Even though we have been waiting for months for a more or less soft recession, the American machine has continued to run apace.

US economy, unemployment practically non-existent below 4%

Despite the Fed’s interest rate policy, the wars in Europe, the banks linked to Big Tech and the strikes, there was no recession at all, and indeed robust growth was perceived. Practically non-existent unemployment, below 4% (best result for over 60 years), increased salaries, historical employment contracts partially resolved, savings made during the pandemic thanks to robust state support have allowed Americans to have “fuel” to keep up consumption. And so the Commerce Department raised its third-quarter GDP estimates to one annualized pace of 5.2%, the highest since 2021. Inflation also fell to 3.2%.

US economy, observers and economists caught by surprise

All economic observers were thus taken by surprise by this trend. Almost everyone was convinced that with such strong and continued rate growth the economy would collapse, as it did in 1998. Instead, the Government’s strong support during the pandemic (unimaginable in any other country in the world) and consumers’ savings blocked at home they were the key to the rapid recovery. And then more available workforce (more immigration) for booming production.

Could this golden moment be over? Some observe that the risk of recession has not completely disappeared and could arise in 2024 when the savings and support (already ended) will end. “GDP forecast models based on available data predict a significant moderation in economic activity in the fourth quarter” say some economists who often, even in these parts, don’t get it right.

US Economy, since 2008 Americans have rebuilt their wealth

In fact, reality speaks another language which claims that after the enormous negative asset shock of 2008, American families, in a decade, have rebuilt their wealth. Then, when the pandemic hit, direct government transfers and asset inflation further strengthened the health of their balance sheets.

According to JP Morgan Asset Management, Americans currently own $174 trillion in assets, up from $85 trillion before the global financial crisis began in 2007. Their debt amounts to $20 trillion, two-thirds of which is fixed-rate mortgages. average of 3%. And therefore even the continuous increases have not affected the family budgets of many. And now the Fed seems to have decided to stop. Everything seems to be going well for what, not surprisingly, is the strongest economic power on the planet.

