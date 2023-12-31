The Biden administration has decided to bypass Congress and approve the sale of weapons to Israel, which is engaged in the war against Hamas. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved – without consulting the US Parliament – the sale of 155 mm artillery shells to Israel, worth 147 million dollars.

“Given the urgency of Israel's defense needs, the Secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine the existence of an emergency requiring immediate approval of the transfer,” the office said. number two in the White House. “The United States is committed to Israel's security, and it is vital to US national interests to ensure that Israel is able to defend itself from the threats it faces.” The package includes charges, fuses and couplings necessary for the manufacture of 155 mm projectiles.

It is the second time this month that the Biden administration has bypassed congressional review of an arms sale to Israel. In fact, last December 9th, the USA sold 14 thousand tank shells to Israel, using the emergency card. The arms sale to Israel comes at a critical juncture in the offensive against Gaza. Washington recently pressured Netanyahu's government to force the Israeli military to downplay civilian casualties in Gaza in a bid to loosen the war's grip in the weeks ahead.

The United States, therefore, continues its policy of “unconditional support” to Tel Aviv, despite the many criticisms and condemnations that are being raised from various quarters regarding the IDF's method of conducting the war.