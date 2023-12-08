USA: Hunter Biden indicted, risks 17 years in prison

If he were to be found guilty of all the crimes alleged against him, Hunter Biden, son of the president of the United States, risks up to 17 years in prison. This is what the US Department of Justice claims in the document in which it talks about Hunter’s new indictments. The new charges are 9 and range from tax evasion to fraudulent declarations.

Nine charges against Hunter Biden, “millions spent and taxes unpaid”

The accusations are contained in a 54-page document filed in the federal court of Los Angeles and are added to those contested against Hunter in Delaware and which the super prosecutor David Weiss was already dealing with. There is talk of “millions of dollars spent on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying taxes.”

