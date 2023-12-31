Nikki Haley challenges Trump in the Republican primaries

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tried to make up for the political own goal from two days ago when, when asked why the Civil War broke out, he did not mention slavery. “I mean – he explained today during a radio interview – it's obvious that the Civil War broke out over slavery, but what is the lesson in all of this?”.

“That we – he added – need to make sure that every person has freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom to do and be whatever they want without anyone or the government interfering”.

“Of course,” he continued, “I know the reason was slavery, I'm from the South, of course I know the reason was slavery.” The clarification came in an attempt to calm the controversy sparked by the words he spoke at a public meeting in New Hampshire on Wednesday, when he said that the Civil War had broken out for the people's liberties. To a voter, sitting in the audience, who had asked what the cause of the war between Northerners and Southerners was, Haley had thrown the question back to the voter. He replied: “I'm not the one running for president.”

“I think – the candidate explained – that the cause is always in the role of the government and what rights the people have”. Then the voter replied: “It's 2023, it's amazing to me that you answer this question without mentioning the word 'slavery'”. “What do you want me to tell you about slavery?” Haley attempted to retort. “You already answered my question,” was the viewer's response.

Despite the own goal, Haley appears to be the only possible alternative to Donald Trump for Republicans ahead of the November 2024 presidential elections. Corriere della Sera explains: “Judgments about her are divergent. Those who criticize her consider her an opportunist with few principles: during the 2016 campaign she defined candidate Trump as anti-American for his threat to prevent Muslims from entering the US , but once in government he defended the president's choice to deny visas to the citizens of seven Islamic countries. Today Haley attacks Trump for his lack of respect for the institutions and allies of the United States, but during the years of his presidency he did not nothing was done to stop him. According to the evil ones, she took to the field only to show off and be chosen by Trump as deputy: she only started to attack hard when she understood that The Donald has different programs. Those who support her (even the billionaires Koch and many Republican financiers looking for an alternative to Trump) sees in all this signs of pragmatism, political maturity, ability to maneuver”.

