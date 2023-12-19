loading…

The British aircraft carrier fleet led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, and the Japanese fleet led by JS Ise joined the US aircraft carrier fleet in war games in the Indo-Pacific. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) Congressman Mike Gallagher sent a letter to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks indicating recent war games show surprising predictions.

The prediction is that the US will exhaust its supplies of long-range munitions and precision-guided missiles within a week in a potential conflict with China over Taiwan.

“Recent war games simulating a conflict with China over Taiwan show that the United States will run out of long-range precision-guided munitions (PGM) in less than a week,” Gallagher said in his letter on Monday (18/12/2023).

“Without an adequate supply of long-range PGMs, particularly anti-ship cruise missiles, U.S. forces and partners will be required to engage at closer ranges with Chinese defensive fire,” the letter said.

Such developments, in turn, would increase risks to air and sea assets, as well as the military members who operate them, according to the letter.

“With no guarantee that a war in the Indo-Pacific will be limited to weeks or even months, the possibility that we will have to fight for an extended period of time without the most effective assets in our arsenal is extremely worrying,” the letter said.

Gallagher's stance highlights past simulations that predicted less successful outcomes for the US.

A 2022 report citing findings from joint simulations by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank previously determined Taiwan would be able to repel a Chinese attack but that it would cause serious setbacks for US forces.

In 18 of 22 simulations conducted, Chinese missiles were found to have sunk a large number of American and Japanese ships and aircraft, with one simulation documenting half of the American equipment in the region.

