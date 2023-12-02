loading…

The United States stressed that the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank must be reunited under one governing entity. Photo/REUTERS

DUBAI – Vice President of the United States (US) Kamala Harris on Saturday (2/12/2023) explained America’s general goals when Israel-Hamas conflict end. He emphasized that the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank must ultimately be reunited under one governing entity.

Harris made a series of appearances at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, after being asked by US President Joe Biden to sit at the negotiating table as he focused on the Israel-Hamas war.

“In talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Harris said that the United States would not allow the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, the siege of Gaza, or the redrawing of Gaza’s borders,” the White House said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters .

Harris also said that after the war ends, efforts to rebuild must take place in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards their own state led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority. “And received significant support from the international community and other countries in the region,” continued the White House.

“The vice president made clear that Hamas cannot control Gaza, which is untenable for Israel’s security, the well-being of the Palestinian people, and regional security,” the White House added.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority rules parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Party and has ruled the territory since then.

Harris’ role in government is increasingly under scrutiny as Biden (81) seeks a second term. He is tasked with helping solve a series of major challenges, from migration to abortion and voting rights at home. How post-conflict Gaza should be realistically managed is an issue that confounds regional leaders and Middle East experts.

The Future of the Palestinian Authority

US officials have discussed strengthening the Palestinian Authority so it can expand its reach to include Gaza, but no firm plan has been agreed upon.

Some US officials have privately expressed doubts about the Palestinian Authority’s ability to govern post-war Gaza. Critics accuse the Palestinian Authority of corruption and mismanagement, and opinion polls show its credibility is low in the eyes of the Palestinian people.

Harris also met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, and had a telephone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who played a key role in negotiating the release of hostages from Gaza.

In remarks later Saturday, Harris will express the US desire to restore a lull in Israel-Hamas fighting to extract more hostages from Gaza and get a steady flow of humanitarian aid back.

