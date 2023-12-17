loading…

The US warship USS Carney faced attacks from 14 combat drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group while operating in the Red Sea. Photo/Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau/US Navy

TEL AVIV – A warship The United States (US) has been attacked by 14 drones launched by groups Hothi Yaman in the Red Sea on Saturday. However, dozens of drones were shot down.

“In the early hours of December 16 (Sanaa time) the US Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer; “USS Carney (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully downed 14 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched as a wave of drones from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen,” read a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Sunday (17/12 /2023).

“The UAS was assessed as a one-way attack drone and was shot down without causing damage to vessels in the area or reports of injuries. “Red Sea regional partners have been alerted to this threat,” continued America's CENTCOM statement.

Earlier on Saturday, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that a British destroyer had downed a drone suspected of carrying out an attack in the Red Sea, amid rising maritime tensions in the region.

“Last night, HMS Diamond shot down a drone suspected of attacking a merchant ship in the Red Sea. “One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed its target,” Shapps said in a statement posted on X.

Last month Britain announced that it was sending HMS Diamond, one of its most advanced Navy ships, to the Gulf to strengthen its presence in the region.

The deployment follows the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas and the seizure of a cargo ship linked to Israel by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea on November 19.

The Houthi group has launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel since Hamas militants overran the border into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people.

Around 240 other people were kidnapped in the attack. Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive that Gaza's health ministry says has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

The Houthi group has threatened to attack any ships bound for Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip.

The world's two largest shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Friday they were suspending shipping through the Red Sea straits vital to global trade.

