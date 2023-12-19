loading…

Ukrainian soldiers walk by the Dnipro River after getting off a rubber boat near Kherson, Ukraine, October 15, 2023. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden warned that the remaining funds for Ukraine are only enough to send one more military aid package to Kiev.

The final funding for Ukraine will be announced at the end of this month. “When this is done, we will no longer have the authority to carry out refills,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday (18/12/2023) in Washington.

He added, “Ukraine still needs our help, and it is time for Congress to act and defend our freedom and democracy and national security interests, to which it plays a vital role.”

Kirby made his comments as the administration continues to seek congressional approval for Biden's latest request for Ukraine funding.

The president insisted lawmakers provide an additional $60 billion for Kiev as part of an emergency spending bill that also includes aid for Israel, which politicians from both major parties support.

Republican lawmakers have rejected the combined proposal after previously approving $113 billion in spending on Ukraine, citing concerns Biden only prolongs the conflict with Russia and lacks a clear winning strategy.

Congressional negotiators reportedly recently held talks on a compromise that would provide funding to Ukraine if Biden agrees to implement stricter policies along the US-Mexico border.

Kirby did not provide details Monday about the scale and content of the final Ukraine aid package the administration is planning for this month.

(she)