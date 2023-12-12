loading…

The US demands that Israel end the Gaza war by the end of the year. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel must finish its war against Hamas by the end of this year or risk losing Washington’s support for its offensive in Gaza. This was reported by The Economist, citing sources familiar with diplomatic discussions between the two allies.

Why does the US insist on having a deadline? This is because international condemnation of Israel’s military operations in densely populated enclaves has continued to increase over the last nine weeks.

Several world leaders echoed aid groups’ concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged region, as Israeli bombardment intensified following Hamas’ cross-border attacks on Oct. 7. Israel claims 1,147 of its citizens were killed in the attack, while around 240 people were kidnapped.

But signs suggest that Washington’s patience with the offensive is wearing thin, as Palestinian health officials say the death toll in Gaza is approaching 18,000, most of them civilians.

Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a private warning during a recent trip to Israel: Get it done by the end of this year, or US support will erode.

Publicly, neither government has mentioned any timeline for ending the military offensive. Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Blinken said the duration of the war was “a decision Israel has to make.”

However, the chief US diplomat also acknowledged that discussions had been held with Israeli officials regarding how the country would “prosecute this campaign with Hamas.”

Blinken claimed that Israel had the “intention” to minimize civilian suffering but acknowledged that “outcomes” did not always reflect that.

The Economist added that the Biden administration called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce as much as possible the suffering of Palestinians, especially in southern Gaza. Large numbers of displaced civilians have gathered in the south, where poor sanitation systems have raised fears of disease outbreaks.

Last week, the US was the only member of the UN Security Council to veto an emergency resolution calling for an emergency ceasefire in Gaza – a move seen as underscoring Washington’s support for Israel amid international condemnation. Britain abstained from the vote.

The US State Department also recently halted the supply of 14,000 120 mm tank shells to Israel, one of the main munitions used by IDF forces in Gaza.

(ahm)