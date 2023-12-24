loading…

Anti-United States banners flash during a military parade in Tehran, Iran. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) will this week form a coalition to secure the Red Sea for shipping amid incessant piracy and missile attacks on Israel-linked commercial cargo by Yemen's Houthi militia against the backdrop of the Gaza crisis.

Now, Iran, leader of the regional 'Axis of Resistance' coalition, has issued its own warning.

The United States and its allies are “trapped” in the Red Sea and must prepare for the closure of waterways that stretch to the western gates of the Mediterranean Sea, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief of Staff Mohammad Reza Naqdi warned.

“As crimes (in Gaza) continue, the United States and its allies must wait for the birth of new resistance forces and the closure of waterways and other roads,” Naqdi stressed at a ceremony commemorating Hasan Irlu, the late IRGC commander and former Iranian ambassador to Yemen.

“Yesterday the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz were a nightmare for them, today the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea have trapped them, and with the continuation of these crimes, they will soon be waiting for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, the (Strait of) Gibraltar and other waterways, ” explained the commander.

“Repression that has gone too far must wait for the storm,” he warned.

“The Zionist regime and the United States have gone mad due to the severity of the crimes and brutality they have committed, and they cannot even recognize their own interests,” Naqdi said, saying the two powers appeared incapable of “learning from the events of the past.”

“If it were not for the severity of their past crimes in Lebanon, Hezbollah would not be able to attack Israel every day… If they had not caused bloodshed in Palestine in the past, Hamas would not be able to wield their sword so strongly today. If not for their heinous crimes in Iraq and the Abu Ghraib torture center and the bloodshed perpetrated by Daesh (ISIS), the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces would not have been created to attack America on a daily basis. “If they had not dropped so many bombs on the markets of Saada and Sanaa, Ansar Allah (Houthis) would not have achieved the status and authority they have in Yemen and been able to close the Red Sea,” explained the senior IRGC official.

Naqdi did not specify what operations specifically might be carried out to close regional waterways to US and allied forces.