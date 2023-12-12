loading…

People queue to enter a firearms store in California, USA. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The shortage of gunpowder in the United States (US) is the result of the country’s support for the ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine.

Not only that, the American elite is considered to live in a “fantasy land” with unlimited funding. This opinion was expressed by Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel who is also a former Department of Defense analyst and activist, to Sputnik.

“The production capacity, which was previously focused on the production of gunpowder for small arms, including civilian and hunting powder, is now being converted to the production of gunpowder for artillery,” Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

He noted that most of the gunpowder production in the US had been moved overseas.

“Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) appear to be the main reasons why most US munitions production has been shut down, or moved overseas,” Kwiatkowski added.

Other munitions manufacturers, such as General Dynamics, as well as their subcontractors, are the biggest beneficiaries of the price increases, along with governments that want to limit gun ownership among their citizens.

And because gunpowder and fertilizer used the same precursors, this also limited the food supply.

“Surprisingly, the very countries that create and encourage war actually cause more damage to the environment and food supplies, while ensuring increased profits for their heavily subsidized defense industries,” said Kwiatkowski.

While most American political figures insist that U.S. support for Ukraine will not wane, and NATO’s proxy war has not disappeared, Kwiatkowski notes American businesspeople are not so naive.