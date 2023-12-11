loading…

US Senator Bernie Sanders said Israel was losing the war in public opinion around the world. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The famous United States (US) Senator Bernie Sanders said that Israel lost the battle in public opinion around the world as they attempted to eradicate Hamas after the October 7 attack.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas. “But Israel cannot go to war against the Palestinian people and cause the horrific damage to human life that we are seeing now,” Sanders said.

“Israel is losing the war in terms of how the world views this situation,” he said again, as reported on Monday (11/12/2023).

Citing the rising death toll and displacement of Palestinian civilians, Sanders said; “The US must apply all the pressure it can to tell (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to stop this disastrous military approach.”

“This is a humanitarian disaster,” Sanders said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday last week that there was a gap between Israel’s intentions to protect civilians in Gaza and the actual results.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned earlier this month that Israel risks strategic defeat in Gaza if it does not do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

But the Biden administration has repeatedly asked Congress to approve more aid to Israel since the Oct. 7 attack.

The Senate on Wednesday last week decided not to introduce a bill that would provide billions of dollars in emergency spending that would include aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Sanders joined Republicans, who wanted more border security and immigration measures included in the bill, in voting against it.