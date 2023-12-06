loading…

RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System (TASS) aircraft. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Government United States of America (US) agreed to sell weapons worth USD 583 million or IDR 9 trillion to Arab Saudi The sale comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following a series of maritime attacks by the Houthi group.

The US State Department said the sale includes modernization of the RE-3A Tactical Airborne Surveillance System (TASS) Aircraft and related equipment.

Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase equipment to modernize TASS aircraft acquired from Boeing in the 1980s. The Gulf kingdom wants seven GPS/INS security systems, communications hardware and signals intelligence systems, among other equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing Saudi Arabia’s surveillance capabilities to counter current and future regional threats,” the Pentagon said in a statement as quoted by Middle East Eye, Wednesday (6/ 12/2023).

Along with the sale to Saudi Arabia, the Biden administration said it had approved the sale of 18 AN/TPQ-50 radar systems worth USD 85 million (Rp. 1.3 trillion) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Biden administration notified the US Congress of both sales. Congress just needs to give final approval.

The US said the sale would protect critical infrastructure and high-value civilian assets as well as military installations from rocket and artillery fire, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The UAE is an important US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the Pentagon said in a statement.