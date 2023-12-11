loading…

The US is quietly pressuring Israel to end the Gaza war by the end of this year or it will lose Washington’s support. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) government is secretly pressing Israel to complete its war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine by the end of this year or risk losing Washington’s support for its military operations.

The American move was revealed by The Economist, citing sources familiar with diplomatic discussions between the two allies.

International condemnation of Israel’s military operations in the Palestinian enclave has continued to increase over the past nine weeks.

Several world leaders have voiced similar concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as Israel’s military bombardment intensified following Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7. Israel claims 1,147 of its citizens were killed in the attack, while around 240 people were taken hostage.

According to The Economist’s report, signs show that Washington’s patience with Israel’s attacks on Gaza is running low, especially as Palestinian health officials say the death toll in Gaza is approaching 18,000 people, most of whom are civilians.

Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a private warning during his recent trip to Israel: “Get it done by the end of this year, or US support will erode.”

Publicly, neither government has mentioned any timeline for ending Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Blinken said the duration of the war was “a decision Israel has to make.”

However, the chief US diplomat also acknowledged that discussions had taken place with Israeli officials regarding how the country “deals with Hamas.”