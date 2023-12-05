loading…

Israel will continue ground operations until January 2023. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – US officials estimate that the current phase of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza targeting the southern tip of the Gaza Strip will last until January 2024. That is because Israel is targeting certain Hamas leaders.

“But as the war enters a new stage, the White House is very concerned about how the Israeli operation will play out over the next few weeks,” said a senior US government official, reported by CNN.

The US has warned Israel forcefully in “tough” and “direct” talks, they said, that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cannot copy the devastating tactics used in the north and must do more to limit civilian casualties.

The US has conveyed to Israel that as global opinion increasingly turns against its ground operations, which have killed thousands of civilians, the amount of time Israel has to continue its current operations and maintain meaningful international support is decreasing.

In perhaps his most direct public warning to date, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admonished Israel that it “can only win in urban warfare by protecting civilians.”

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum last weekend, Austin said U.S. support for Israel was “non-negotiable,” but he said Israel risked replacing “tactical victory with strategic defeat” if it did not do more to prevent civilian deaths.

The death toll is huge: Nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its campaign in October, following a Hamas terror attack against Israel on October 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Israel believes it has killed “several thousand” Hamas fighters.

Although senior Biden administration officials have publicly called on Israel to do more to minimize civilian deaths, they have been careful not to directly rebuke Israel’s tactics. .

Senior administration officials told CNN they were uncomfortable using the word “receptive” to describe Israel’s response so far to the administration’s military advice – contrary to several public statements from most senior members of the administration.