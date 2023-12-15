Loading player

In recent weeks, US President Joe Biden has increased criticism of Israeli government Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in the Gaza Strip. Biden spoke of “indiscriminate bombings that cause Israel to lose international support”, said that Netanyahu “must change his approach”, and asked Israel to take greater interest in “saving the lives of Palestinian civilians”.

These positions are in line with those expressed for weeks now by various European leaders, but for a US president they are quite new: the United States is Israel's closest ally from a political, economic and military supply point of view. In the first weeks after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli territory, Biden had publicly defended Israel's right to react in the way he deemed most appropriate, in a manner consistent with their traditional alliance: now, however, the administration's approach Biden has visibly changed.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli government ministers on Thursday, asking them to launch a new phase of the conflict, with targeted, smaller-scale operations that do not involve massive bombings and allow Palestinians to care for injured or wounded civilians. displaced.

The US newspapers, citing officials who wished to remain anonymous, also say that the Biden administration has indicated the times in which the end of the current phase of the war is expected: the United States' request would be to conclude it by the end of the 'year.

Biden's change in approach came after months in which internal and external criticism was growing over the US administration's seemingly unconditional support for the Israeli government. In a late November poll by the Gallup institute, it emerged that 63 percent of Democratic voters, i.e. from Biden's party, “disapprove” of the Israeli military intervention in the Gaza Strip. The percentage remains quite high, at 48 percent, even among voters not affiliated with any party.

Immediately after the attacks of October 7, the American president showed his closeness to Israel with a trip to the Middle East on October 18. Biden had publicly reiterated Israel's right to “respond to attacks” on several occasions, also showing closeness and support to Benjamin Netanyahu, a leader whom he has known for decades but with whom relations have not always been simple.

Biden's idea was to revive an approach that had borne fruit a year earlier, during the previous crisis, in May 2021, between Hamas and Israel. At the time, Biden had publicly supported the Israeli government, then trying to direct its reaction and limit its excesses in private conversations. After the attacks of October 7 and until a few days ago, the US president had decided to proceed in the same way: total public support and an attempt to direct Israeli policy in bilateral talks, both personally and through the US secretary of state Antony Blinken , who has traveled several times and extensively to Israel and the Middle East since the beginning of the war.

This policy of “affection and influence” worked only sporadically: the only results achieved were the laborious opening of the Rafah crossing to humanitarian aid and the brief truce for the exchange between hostages kidnapped by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. However, it has had no effect in limiting the very violent bombings by the Israeli army, which some journalistic investigations have defined as largely indiscriminate. In the Strip the situation of the civilian population is described by all international operators as “desperate”.

Not only are there no longer safe areas in which to take refuge after the end of the truce, but there is a lack of food, water, medicines and all the most basic forms of sustenance for daily life. Added to this situation is a rapid growth in the spread of epidemic diseases among the population, who now live in critical health conditions, often on the streets and without access to clean water.

Faced with the failure of private pressure and also in response to growing protests, the Biden administration therefore seems to have moved on to a new phase, in which pressure has become public. The president said on Thursday: “I don't want them to stop hunting Hamas, but to be more careful, more focused on saving civilian lives.”

A first indirect response from the Israeli government came from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who reiterated that the war on Hamas “will last a few months”. The officials interviewed by the New York Times maintain that the two positions are not necessarily contradictory. The US hypothesis envisages that the operations will continue with the use of elite bodies operating inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate the leaders of Hamas, find the hostages and destroy the tunnels.

It is not clear at the moment whether, starting from 2024, the Israeli government is willing to accept this new phase of the war, at a lower intensity than the current one. The United States and Israel, however, are certainly in distant positions regarding the future of the Gaza Strip: the Biden administration has said on several occasions that the government of the Strip must be entrusted to the Palestinian Authority, despite it being rather discredited even in the area where is formally in government, the West Bank.

Netanyahu has always rejected this solution and also this week reiterated in a parliamentary hearing that in the Israeli government's plans Gaza will remain “under Israeli military control”. On another occasion he was even more clear: «I want to be clear: after the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow those who teach, support and finance terrorism to enter Gaza. I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistakes of Oslo.”

With the Oslo agreements on 13 September 1993, for the first time Israel and Palestine recognized each other as legitimate interlocutors and Israel recognized the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) the right to govern some of the occupied territories. It was the first time that the so-called “two-state solution” found a concrete implementation. The Israeli right, including Netanyahu, has always been very critical of that agreement and in recent years has essentially reneged on it.