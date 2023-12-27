loading…

Israeli helicopters fire missiles in the Gaza Strip, December 18, 2023. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) rejected Israel's request to buy new Apache attack helicopters, according to Israeli media on Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Israel made the request in recent weeks and made it again when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Israel last week, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

“The IDF (Israeli army) has requested Apache attack helicopters from the United States but has so far been rejected,” said a security source, reported by the newspaper.

The Israeli army has two helicopter aviation squadrons. “Helicopters are needed to improve (military) air operations,” the newspaper said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli colonial army also launched military attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank.

Not only that, there have been cross-border firefights with the Lebanese Hezbollah group since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

According to Israeli media, Washington has sent 230 cargo planes and 20 ships containing weapons and military equipment to Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

