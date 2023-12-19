loading…

The United States promises to continue providing weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas even though Gaza has been devastated. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – United States of America (US) promised to continue to provide weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas. This promise was made regardless of region Gaza Strip, Palestine has been devastated by the brutal Zionist invasion since October 7.

The fighting flared in the third month of Gaza's bloodiest war, and the Gaza Health Ministry reported another 110 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia camp near Gaza City.

The UN Security Council in New York is scheduled to vote later Monday on another call for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza region, after a similar resolution was previously vetoed by Israel's main ally, the US.

While visiting Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “We must provide more humanitarian aid to the nearly 2 million refugees in Gaza and we must distribute that aid better.”

However, the Pentagon boss also promised continued arms assistance to Israel, where he said Washington was Israel's friend. “The US will continue to provide critical ammunition, tactical vehicles and air defense systems,” said Austin, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

He added that his visit was not aimed at “determining the timetable or terms” of the war.

Austin toured the Middle East as concerns grow over the spread of war in the region, where Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia has attacked international ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas.

The attacks have disrupted global trade, raised oil prices, and energy giant BP was among the latest major companies to stop using the vital route leading to the Suez Canal.

“In the Red Sea, we are leading a multinational maritime task force to uphold the basic principles of freedom of navigation,” Austin said, warning Iran to stop supporting Yemen's Houthi attacks.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapping 240 others.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Israel's military response had killed more than 19,400 people, mostly women and children, while reducing Gaza to rubble.

(but)