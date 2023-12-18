loading…

A sedan crashed into US President Joe Biden's convoy. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden survived on Sunday night (17/12/2023) after a car crashed into a convoy of SUVs that were part of the president's security guard.

NBC reported that after the accident, US Secret Service agents took Biden into an armored vehicle. Secret Service agents quickly surrounded the sedan with guns drawn and took aim at the driver, who had his hands up. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just left his campaign headquarters when the collision occurred. “Biden and Jill Biden also survived the incident,” said an eyewitness, reported by Reuters.

The Biden family emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in rainy downtown Wilmington at 8:07 p.m. after dining with members of the reelection team at the time of the incident.

Moments after Biden answered a question from a reporter, a silver sedan with a Delaware license plate crashed into what appeared to be a motorcade of SUVs protecting his motorcade at an intersection across from the entrance to campaign headquarters.

Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the crash.

The silver sedan, which had damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by security officers after stopping. Agents cornered the car and pointed their guns at the driver, who raised his hands.

“The Biden family returned safely to their home in Wilmington following the incident,” the witness said.

(ahm)