US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he will extend the ability to apply for clemency to thousands of people who have previously been convicted of federal crimes related to the use and possession of marijuana. In fact no one will be released from prison, but the measure is designed to allow people who have served their sentence to overcome the legal consequences of a conviction, which in some cases can make it very difficult to find a job, buy a car or a house, among other things.

Additionally, the sentences of 11 people who are serving sentences considered excessive for non-violent drug-possession crimes will be reduced, and who would likely receive much more lenient sentences if they were tried today.

Biden said the decision will help “realize the promise of equal justice,” given that convictions for crimes related to drug use, possession or distribution have historically targeted Black or Hispanic people much more than those white. For example, a U.S. Sentencing Commission report calculated that in 2022, 43 percent of people convicted of drug-related crimes were Hispanic, and 28 percent were Black.

Friday's announcement extends another round of pardons taken in November 2022, just before the midterm elections, when Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of drug possession dating back to the 1970s. Even on that occasion there were no releases, and it is not clear how many people could have requested pardon. We are talking about several thousand: the New York Times wrote that between 1992 and 2021 alone 6,500 people had been convicted of the crimes mentioned.

The pardon announced Friday applies to federal crimes, which are a minority of the total, but not to state crimes. Biden called on governors to adopt similar measures: «Just as no one should be in federal prison solely for the use or possession of marijuana, no one should be in state prisons for the same reason», he said.

So far, 24 out of 50 US states have legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes: the first were Colorado and the state of Washington, in 2012, and the latest was Ohio, last November.