The US warship USS Carney responded to a distress signal from several US commercial vessels fired upon by Houthi forces in Yemen. Photo/flickr

WASHINGTON – Attacks on United States (US) troops in the Middle East are increasing amid unwavering US support for Israel which is carrying out “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Some US officials reportedly believe President Joe Biden’s administration may downplay attacks on US cargo ships in the Red Sea in an effort to avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to the Pentagon, the USS Carney rushed to respond to a distress signal from several US commercial ships fired upon by Houthi forces in Yemen.

The attack reportedly involved three unmanned aerial drones and an unspecified number of missiles. An hours-long firefight ensued, in which all three drones were shot down.

The United States and other Western countries claim Houthi forces in Yemen are funded and controlled by Iran, a claim Tehran denies.

Officials, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said the US was “unable to assess” whether the USS Carney was the target of the attack.

Likewise, American officials have also provided no commitment regarding other Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the region over the past few months.

In addition to commercial shipping vessels, US forces have been attacked several times in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023.

However, four unnamed officials told US media that they believed US naval forces were under threat in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea.