loading…

Yemeni helicopters will drop troops to seize a cargo ship in the Red Sea, November 19, 2023. Photo/AP/houthi media center

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) calls Operation Prosperity Guardian a multinational naval coalition aimed at protecting maritime traffic through the Red Sea to Israel from attacks by Yemeni armed forces.

The Pentagon claims more than 20 other countries were involved, but the nature of their role remains in question.

US allies distanced themselves from a US-led naval incursion into the Red Sea in response to Yemen's maritime blockade of Israel.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the coalition during his trip to the Middle East.

He claims countries including the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain have joined.

Greece and Australia were later added to the list, bringing the total to 20 countries.

But the Pentagon chief added eight more countries chose not to disclose their participation.

France expressed its support for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea but clarified its ships would remain under French command, and did not specify whether additional naval forces would be deployed.

Italy confirmed the delivery of the Virginio Fasan naval frigate to protect national interests in the Red Sea.