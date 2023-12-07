loading…

Palestinian refugees build a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 6, 2023. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) will reject the proposed buffer zone in the Gaza Strip because it would violate Washington’s stance that the size of the Palestinian enclave should not be reduced after the current conflict.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed this stance on Wednesday (6/12/2023), reported by Reuters.

Reuters reported last week that Israel had informed several Arab countries that the Zionist colonial regime wanted to create a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza border to prevent future attacks as part of its proposals for the territory after the war ends.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Miller said one of Washington’s guiding principles for Gaza’s future is its opposition to reducing the densely populated enclave.

So, if there is a proposed buffer zone within Gaza, that is a violation of that principle and is something that we oppose.

“If it has to do with something that’s inside Israel, I’m not going to talk about it, that’s a decision that Israel has to make,” Miller told reporters.

“There should be a transition period following the end of major combat operations, to avoid a security vacuum but this should be temporary,” Miller said, although he could not outline the parameters of what that period would be.

The conflict broke out on October 7 after Hamas crossed into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people. More than 200 hostages were taken to Gaza.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas forever and kill more than 16,000 Palestinians.

(she)