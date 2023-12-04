loading…

Muslims from swing voting states in the US are threatening not to vote for President Joe Biden again in the 2024 election because of his overly defensive stance towards Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza. Photo/Michigan Community Update/Facebook

WASHINGTON – A group of Muslim organizers United States of America (US) from many states have launched an anti-election campaign for President Joe Biden again in the 2024 election.

They were disappointed with Biden’s attitude regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, where the American leader was too defensive of the Israeli Zionist regime.

Activists from Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin launched the #AbandonBiden movement at an event in Dearborn last Saturday, US time. These states are swing vote areas that determine the election.

“We’re looking to build a coordination mechanism between all the states so that we continue to work together to ensure that Muslim Americans will be present in all these states, and that Biden will lose all these states. everything,” said Hassan Abdel Sala, professor at the University of Minnesota, as quoted by Politico, Monday (4/12/2023).

“We not only have money, but we have an actual voice. And we will use that voice to save this nation from itself,” Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told an audience in Dearborn, Michigan.

He told Newsweek on Sunday that society’s leaders “will not allow this country to continue to grow the military-industrial complex and continue to take us into war and continue to have no respect for life.”

As part of their campaign, activists are also calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where fighting resumed after a week-long truce ended on Friday.

The White House has urged Israel to minimize civilian deaths in the Palestinian enclave and supports a short-term “humanitarian pause”, but has refused to back a comprehensive ceasefire.

Israel states that its goal is to eliminate Hamas in Gaza and argues that a complete cessation of hostilities would only benefit Hamas militants.

Biden and other top US officials are facing pressure from Muslim and left-wing groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus, who are demanding Washington take a tougher stance on Israel.

Biden’s campaign has also shown some worrying signs that the president may lose control of battleground states in the 2024 election.

A New York Times/Siena College poll last month revealed that Donald Trump was leading in five of six key states– Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

