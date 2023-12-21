loading…

The United States could lose big by fighting Yemeni Houthi drones worth Rp. 31 million with missiles costing Rp. 32 billion per shot. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – When the warships United States of America (The US) carried out many “kills” against drones and missiles Hothi Yaman in the Red Sea, Pentagon officials are increasingly concerned.

They are increasingly concerned not only about threats to U.S. Navy forces and international shipping, but also the rising costs of keeping those ships safe.

According to a US Pentagon or Defense Department official, US Navy destroyers have shot down 38 drones and several missiles in the Red Sea over the past two months.

It comes as Yemen's Houthi group steps up attacks on commercial ships transporting energy and oil through the world's most vital shipping lanes.

On Saturday last week alone, the destroyer USS Carney shot down 14 one-way attack drones launched by Yemen's Houthis.

Houthi leaders say the attacks are a form of their support for Palestine, and they will not stop until Israel stops its operations in Gaza.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday announced a new international maritime coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea and counter attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

The cost of using expensive U.S. Navy missiles—which can reach USD 2.1 million (more than IDR 32 billion) per shot—to destroy unsophisticated Houthi drones—estimated at several USD 2,000 (more than IDR 31 million) per unit—is increasingly worrying , according to three other Pentagon officials.

The officials, like others interviewed for this report, were not identified by name to reflect sensitive operations and internal deliberations.

“Reimbursement is not on our side,” said one US Defense Department official.