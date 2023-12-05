loading…

US weapons are used by Israel to kill innocent citizens. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel has used US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) in two deadly and unlawful attacks on civilian homes in the Gaza Strip. This was revealed by Amnesty International.

Amnesty found that the Israeli strikes constituted direct attacks on civilians or civilian objects, necessitating an investigation into potential war crimes, the UK-based human rights group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ammunition fragments were found in the rubble of destroyed houses in central Gaza after two separate attacks killed 43 civilians, including 19 children, 14 women and 10 men.

Survivors in both cases reported receiving no warning of the impending attack.

“The fact that US-made munitions are being used by the Israeli military in unlawful attacks with deadly consequences for civilians should be an urgent wake-up call for the Biden administration. “US-made weapons facilitate the mass murder of large families,” said Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, as reported by The New Arab.

“Two families have been destroyed in these attacks, further evidence that the Israeli military is responsible for the extrajudicial killings and maiming of civilians in bombings in Gaza,” Callamard said.

Amnesty stressed that the US and other countries need to immediately stop arms transfers to Israel to prevent potential violations of international law.

“In the face of the unprecedented number of civilian casualties and scale of destruction in Gaza, the US and other governments must immediately stop sending weapons to Israel that are likely to be used to commit or increase the risk of violating international law,” Callamard said.

“Deliberately assisting violations is contrary to the obligation to ensure respect for international humanitarian law. “States that continue to supply weapons to commit violations may share responsibility for those violations,” he added.